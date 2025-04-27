Lived 529 days on the island: rescuers found a miniature dachshund Valerie, who disappeared in South Australia, safe and sound

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 9924 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 34163 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 50589 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 36587 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 90292 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 55957 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 47256 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50150 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53247 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41642 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
6.9m/s
38%
757 mm
Popular news

I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

April 26, 10:07 PM • 9164 views

US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

April 26, 10:29 PM • 11197 views

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

April 26, 11:52 PM • 10773 views

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

April 27, 01:03 AM • 11708 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

04:02 AM • 13446 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 90292 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 84396 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 114151 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 164952 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 325521 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 34163 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 30741 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 67320 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 59095 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 63108 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Lived 529 days on the island: rescuers found a miniature dachshund Valerie, who disappeared in South Australia, safe and sound

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

A miniature dachshund named Valerie, who disappeared on Kangaroo Island in Australia 529 days ago, has been found alive. Volunteers spent over 1,000 hours searching for her.

Lived 529 days on the island: rescuers found a miniature dachshund Valerie, who disappeared in South Australia, safe and sound

After 529 days of disappearance, Valerie the dachshund was caught on Kangaroo Island in Australia. 

UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

Valerie the dachshund, a runaway dog, survived 529 days alone in the Australian desert and has finally returned to her owners. The search for the dog lasted for many months, although reports of her appearance were received repeatedly.

Reference

16 months ago, Georgia Gardner took her dwarf dachshund Valerie on a trip to Kangaroo Island off the south coast of Australia. But it so happened that her four-legged friend escaped. Georgia and her boyfriend Joshua Fishlock were vacationing with the dog at a campsite when the dachshund wandered into the bushes and subsequently disappeared completely. The owners unsuccessfully searched for her for a week.

The search was continued by specialists from Kangala Wildlife Rescue

The Kangala Wildlife Rescue Service says that volunteers used surveillance cameras, food traps and a lot of patience to finally catch Valerie. More than 1,000 hours were spent searching for Valerie, and the people involved in this case covered more than 5,000 km.

And finally - it worked. 

Kangala Wildlife Rescue is pleased to announce the successful rescue of Valerie, a miniature dachshund who disappeared on Kangaroo Island 529 days ago

 - the rescue team wrote on Facebook.

What helped in the rescue of Valerie the dachshund

Valerie's 529 days in the desert, where she survived extreme heat and avoided poisonous snakes, were partially completed by using Ms. Gardner's T-shirt to create a "scent trail" leading to the trap.

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament 15.04.25, 15:21 • 151652 views

In a 15-minute video on social media, Lisa Curran, director of Kangala Wildlife Rescue and her husband explained how the rescue took place.

Volunteers had to wait until Valerie was in the right part of the trap and calmed down enough to make sure she wouldn't try to escape again.

She went straight to the back corner, where we wanted her to be. I pressed the button, and luckily, everything worked perfectly

- said Curran.

"I know people were a little frustrated asking, 'Why is this taking so long?' But that's what we were doing in the background," he said.

Ms. Gardner said on social media after Valerie's long-awaited rescue: "For anyone who has ever lost a pet, your feelings are valid and never lose hope.

"Sometimes good things happen to good people."

A rescue center for lions evacuated from the Ukrainian border was opened in Britain26.03.25, 15:05 • 172424 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Australia
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,071.70
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,800.47