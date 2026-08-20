Lithuania’s Energy Minister and his delegation spent the night in a shelter during Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv

Lithuanian Energy Minister Lukas Savickas, who is visiting Ukraine's capital, said that he had to spend the night in a shelter, UNN reports, citing LRT.

Details

Last night, the city came under a massive attack by Russian forces using drones and ballistic missiles.

As the energy minister told the LRT radio station on Thursday morning, he and his delegation had to take shelter.

"We had to experience what most of the Ukrainian people experience very often. We had to spend this night in a shelter with our delegation because an alert was in effect all night... We are currently monitoring the situation; there are no further signs of ballistic missile use. The threat from drones may still exist. We hope that everything is over," Savickas said.

Reminder

On Wednesday, Lithuanian Energy Minister Savickas set out on a two-day visit to Kyiv.