Lithuanian President Nausėda accepted the government's resignation and appointed an interim prime minister

On August 4, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda officially accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas's government and appointed an interim prime minister. This was reported by LRT and Reuters agency, writes UNN.

The President signed a decree on the resignation of the government and the appointment of an interim government said presidential adviser Tomas Beržinskas.

According to media reports, the interim government will be headed by Finance Minister Šadžius.

Rimantas Šadžius is also a representative of the Social Democratic Party of Lithuania, like the previous prime minister.

It is expected that the Social Democrats, who hold 52 out of 141 seats in parliament, will nominate a new head of government. However, the final decision will depend on agreement with coalition partners.

The appointment process involves several stages, including the party's presidium having to decide on a candidate. Then it must be agreed upon with President Nausėda. After that, the head of state will submit the candidacy for approval by the Seimas.

The next parliamentary session will take place on September 10, after the summer recess.

Recall

The Lithuanian government, led by Gintautas Paluckas, decided to resign after questions arose about the prime minister's entrepreneurial past.