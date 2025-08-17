Lithuanian Foreign Minister: EU must prepare 19th package of sanctions against Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 16, 01:32 PM • 38716 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 74489 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 52513 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 55346 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 51643 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 48698 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 244560 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212680 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167445 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154762 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.2m/s
61%
746mm
Popular news
Sloviansk hit by two "Italmas" drone strikes, one injuredAugust 16, 07:29 PM • 4434 views
"The war in Ukraine has historical roots": Fico demands security guarantees for RussiaAugust 16, 08:59 PM • 7352 views
In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNS11:46 PM • 3986 views
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideo02:15 AM • 14116 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISW02:47 AM • 9988 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 339904 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 293991 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 298052 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 305307 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 383950 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Friedrich Merz
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 41711 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 36215 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 105986 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 173706 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 250947 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Train
Cruise missile
Football

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: EU must prepare 19th package of sanctions against Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys calls on the EU to prepare the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. He emphasizes the need to increase military support for Ukraine and accelerate its accession to the EU.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: EU must prepare 19th package of sanctions against Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine

The European Union must prepare the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and increase pressure on the aggressor country, maintaining transatlantic unity. This was stated on the social network X by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is currently the main priority.

We must stick to what works: prepare the 19th EU sanctions package, continue pressure on Russia, increase military support for Ukraine

- wrote the Lithuanian diplomat.

He also emphasized the need to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the European Union and highlighted the protection of international law principles, noting that "transatlantic unity remains extremely important."

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, commenting on the meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that the coming weeks will show whether Russia seeks a settlement of the war. He emphasized the need for serious guarantees for a peace agreement and continued pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy: Preparing for Monday's meeting with President Trump16.08.25, 23:35 • 3106 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Lithuania
Ukraine