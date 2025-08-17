Lithuanian Foreign Minister: EU must prepare 19th package of sanctions against Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine

The European Union must prepare the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and increase pressure on the aggressor country, maintaining transatlantic unity. This was stated on the social network X by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is currently the main priority.

We must stick to what works: prepare the 19th EU sanctions package, continue pressure on Russia, increase military support for Ukraine - wrote the Lithuanian diplomat.

He also emphasized the need to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the European Union and highlighted the protection of international law principles, noting that "transatlantic unity remains extremely important."

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, commenting on the meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that the coming weeks will show whether Russia seeks a settlement of the war. He emphasized the need for serious guarantees for a peace agreement and continued pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy: Preparing for Monday's meeting with President Trump