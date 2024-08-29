ukenru
Lithuanian Foreign Minister criticizes the West for slow support of Ukraine

Lithuanian Foreign Minister criticizes the West for slow support of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23227 views

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister criticized Western countries for their slow support of Ukraine. He pointed to unfulfilled promises and continued purchases of Russian energy.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis criticized Western countries for being too slow to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. He made this statement before an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, UNN reports citing Lrt. 

We create a narrative, a story, telling our citizens that we are fighting for a good cause, but when it comes to providing support, the story is sometimes quite different."

- Gabrielius Landsbergis said . 

He pointed out that the Patriot air defense systems promised by Washington have not been delivered. No new ammunition packages have been delivered since June, and of the F-16s that have been delivered, only a few have been put into service. 

"We have made rough estimates that the gas and oil that Russia sells to our community and the taxes it receives from these sales can be used to carry out six such attacks (like the one on August 26) against Ukraine. Given that we not only buy gas and oil... So I ask again, aren't we part of the problem?", he emphasized.

Arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba raised the issue of delays between the announcement and delivery of military aid and called for investment in Ukraine's defense industry as the most effective way to provide weapons. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World

