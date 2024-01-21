Lithuanian and Polish presidents discuss support for Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 84691 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110140 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139705 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137359 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176082 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171575 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282583 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178201 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167198 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148830 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106410 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84290 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36271 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58689 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44099 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 84691 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260648 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44099 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139705 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106631 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106623 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122735 views
Lithuanian and Polish presidents discuss support for Ukraine

Lithuanian and Polish presidents discuss support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58608 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda met in Vilnius to discuss their countries' cooperation, regional security and support for Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius. They discussed cooperation between the countries, regional security and support for Ukraine. This UNN reported with reference to Delfi.

Details

Presidents Duda and Nauseda met in Vilnius. The leaders discussed Lithuanian-Polish cooperation, regional security and support for Ukraine.

"We will strengthen our military cooperation with Poland - we will hold joint exercises, we will look for additional forms of joint training of our armed forces, we will strengthen military mobility," Nauseda told reporters after his meeting with Duda.

He stressed that the unity of Lithuania and Poland in supporting Ukraine was extremely important and expressed hope that it would be possible to organize a meeting of the Lublin Triangle together with President Volodymyr Zielenski in the near future.

In Nauseda's opinion, it is necessary to support the struggling Ukrainian people with political, financial and military means. In order to achieve a faster victory for Ukraine, the Lithuanian leader emphasized the importance of military support against the aggressor.

Lithuania is one of Ukraine's biggest supporters in terms of support given to Ukraine. Most of it is for military support. In addition, we support Ukraine in a civilian sense, rebuilding destroyed schools and kindergartens. And in the future we will do this on an even larger scale 

- reminded Nauseda.

However, Nauseda also mentioned that Poland, which spends 4% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on its defense, could serve as an example for Lithuania.

"I think supporting Ukraine should be our priority. But we should consider this issue together with how much we spend on our national defense. And Poland, which allocates such a percentage of its GDP, is an example," the head of state said.

Supplement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda. The OP reported that they discussed the joint border, strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system and Poland's accession to the declaration on security guarantees.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

