Lithuanian and Polish presidents discuss support for Ukraine

Details

Presidents Duda and Nauseda met in Vilnius. The leaders discussed Lithuanian-Polish cooperation, regional security and support for Ukraine.

"We will strengthen our military cooperation with Poland - we will hold joint exercises, we will look for additional forms of joint training of our armed forces, we will strengthen military mobility," Nauseda told reporters after his meeting with Duda.

He stressed that the unity of Lithuania and Poland in supporting Ukraine was extremely important and expressed hope that it would be possible to organize a meeting of the Lublin Triangle together with President Volodymyr Zielenski in the near future.

In Nauseda's opinion, it is necessary to support the struggling Ukrainian people with political, financial and military means. In order to achieve a faster victory for Ukraine, the Lithuanian leader emphasized the importance of military support against the aggressor.

Lithuania is one of Ukraine's biggest supporters in terms of support given to Ukraine. Most of it is for military support. In addition, we support Ukraine in a civilian sense, rebuilding destroyed schools and kindergartens. And in the future we will do this on an even larger scale - reminded Nauseda.

However, Nauseda also mentioned that Poland, which spends 4% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on its defense, could serve as an example for Lithuania.

"I think supporting Ukraine should be our priority. But we should consider this issue together with how much we spend on our national defense. And Poland, which allocates such a percentage of its GDP, is an example," the head of state said.

Supplement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda. The OP reported that they discussed the joint border, strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system and Poland's accession to the declaration on security guarantees.