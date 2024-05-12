Lithuania will hold presidential elections: Nausėda is likely to win
Kyiv • UNN
Today, Lithuanians will vote in the presidential election, where incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda has a good chance of winning thanks to his support for Ukraine and focus on security issues.
Lithuania will hold presidential elections today. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
Lithuanians head to the polls on Sunday to vote in the presidential election.
The current president, Gitanas Nausėda, is likely to win. He is known for his support of Ukraine in its war with russia and his focused campaign on security issues in the Baltic state.
Add
Polls will close at 20:00 local time, with results expected after midnight. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, which is likely according to opinion polls, a runoff will be held on May 26.
Recall
In 2019, Nausėda won the second round of the presidential election with 66% of the vote, defeating former Finance Minister Simonite.
Lithuania will send Ukraine the necessary air defense systems07.05.24, 01:27 • 25467 views