Lithuania will hold presidential elections: Nausėda is likely to win

Lithuania will hold presidential elections today. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Lithuanians head to the polls on Sunday to vote in the presidential election.

The current president, Gitanas Nausėda, is likely to win. He is known for his support of Ukraine in its war with russia and his focused campaign on security issues in the Baltic state.

Polls will close at 20:00 local time, with results expected after midnight. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, which is likely according to opinion polls, a runoff will be held on May 26.

In 2019, Nausėda won the second round of the presidential election with 66% of the vote, defeating former Finance Minister Simonite.

