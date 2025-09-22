Lithuania will host Ukrainian children abducted by Russia for rehabilitation

$41.250.00
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 10195 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 19817 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 25136 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 37285 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 52793 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 50687 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27278 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 48262 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24631 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Publications
Exclusives
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackers
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 37293 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 50691 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
New York City
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

Lithuania will host Ukrainian children abducted by Russia for rehabilitation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Lithuania is ready to provide medical and psychiatric assistance to Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia by Russians. Approximately 15-20 children, along with their parents or guardians, are planned to be admitted monthly.

Lithuania will host Ukrainian children abducted by Russia for rehabilitation

Lithuania is ready to provide medical and psychiatric assistance to Ukrainian children whom the Russians forcibly took to Russia and later returned to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local publication LRT.lt.

We are already at the technical stage, namely, we are resolving the issue of when children will be able to start traveling to Lithuania.

- said Skirmantas Krunkaitis, advisor to the Minister of Health of Lithuania.

Details

Children will undergo rehabilitation in the country's medical facilities. They will be provided with motor and respiratory rehabilitation services, as well as psychiatric support to overcome the consequences of deportation.

Minors will come with their parents or guardians. Accommodation and meals will be financed. According to the advisor, it is tentatively planned to receive about 15-20 children per month, which is approximately 150 per year.

About 400 thousand euros are needed annually to implement the program. In 2025, part of the costs will be covered by borrowed funds, and in the future, it is planned to attract funding from the EU or other sources.

Recall

A Yale University report found that Russia is holding abducted Ukrainian children in more than 200 locations, where they are subjected to military training and "re-education."

Ukrainian authorities estimate the number of deported children at almost 20,000, of which only a small part has been returned.

UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA21.09.25, 23:36 • 24631 view

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine