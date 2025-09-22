Lithuania will host Ukrainian children abducted by Russia for rehabilitation

Lithuania is ready to provide medical and psychiatric assistance to Ukrainian children whom the Russians forcibly took to Russia and later returned to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local publication LRT.lt.

We are already at the technical stage, namely, we are resolving the issue of when children will be able to start traveling to Lithuania. - said Skirmantas Krunkaitis, advisor to the Minister of Health of Lithuania.

Details

Children will undergo rehabilitation in the country's medical facilities. They will be provided with motor and respiratory rehabilitation services, as well as psychiatric support to overcome the consequences of deportation.

Minors will come with their parents or guardians. Accommodation and meals will be financed. According to the advisor, it is tentatively planned to receive about 15-20 children per month, which is approximately 150 per year.

About 400 thousand euros are needed annually to implement the program. In 2025, part of the costs will be covered by borrowed funds, and in the future, it is planned to attract funding from the EU or other sources.

Recall

A Yale University report found that Russia is holding abducted Ukrainian children in more than 200 locations, where they are subjected to military training and "re-education."

Ukrainian authorities estimate the number of deported children at almost 20,000, of which only a small part has been returned.

