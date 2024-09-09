Lithuania to develop mass evacuation plan by early October

By the beginning of October, Lithuania will develop a national plan for mass evacuation, announced the Minister of Internal Affairs Agne Bilotaite, Lrt writes, reports UNN.

“Each self-government has its own evacuation plan, but it is obvious that we must have a national plan and be ready to implement it,” the minister said.

She emphasized that due to cyberattacks, public safety has become a priority.

“Today, civilian protection is more important than ever. The war against Ukraine continues, the countries of our region are subject to hybrid and disinformation attacks, and sabotage is our new reality. It is important to note that we are at the forefront, so today civilian protection has become a priority on our agenda,” said Agnė Bilotaite.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Our inaction led to the downing of Russian drones on NATO territory

According to her, it is not enough to strengthen civilian protection at the national level, so it was decided to work together with other Baltic countries. In addition, the countries will apply for EU funding.

In mid-July, the Lithuanian Seimas approved a program to strengthen and develop civil defense, which includes the creation of new shelters, warning systems, a special mobile application, and funding of 285 million euros.

Latvian Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis added that the country is currently working on creating safe shelters in underground buildings.

“There are currently about 5,000 underground buildings in Latvia. We aim to have these buildings ready for use as shelters by November,” Kozlovskis said.



Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that on September 7, a Russian military drone went down in the east of the country . The incident is currently under investigation.

In addition, Russian attack drones violated Romanian airspace .