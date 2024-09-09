Lithuania to develop mass evacuation plan by early October

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118031 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120542 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196559 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152561 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152365 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142695 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197461 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112407 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186286 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105078 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88057 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 63973 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 42629 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 71635 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 49323 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196563 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186287 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201272 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 5698 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149460 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148722 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152833 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143770 views
Lithuania to develop mass evacuation plan by early October

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11588 views

Lithuania is preparing a national plan for mass evacuation by early October due to security threats. The Baltic states are working together to strengthen civil protection and create shelters.

By the beginning of October, Lithuania will develop a national plan for mass evacuation, announced the Minister of Internal Affairs Agne Bilotaite, Lrt writes, reports UNN

“Each self-government has its own evacuation plan, but it is obvious that we must have a national plan and be ready to implement it,” the minister said.  

She emphasized that due to cyberattacks, public safety has become a priority.

“Today, civilian protection is more important than ever. The war against Ukraine continues, the countries of our region are subject to hybrid and disinformation attacks, and sabotage is our new reality. It is important to note that we are at the forefront, so today civilian protection has become a priority on our agenda,”  said Agnė Bilotaite. 

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Our inaction led to the downing of Russian drones on NATO territory09.09.24, 10:05 • 107865 views

According to her, it is not enough to strengthen civilian protection at the national level,  so it was decided to work together with other Baltic countries. In addition, the countries will apply for EU funding. 

In mid-July, the Lithuanian Seimas approved a program to strengthen and develop civil defense, which includes the creation of new shelters, warning systems, a special mobile application, and funding of 285 million euros.

Latvian Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis added that the country is currently working on creating safe shelters in underground buildings.

“There are currently about 5,000 underground buildings in Latvia. We aim to have these buildings ready for use as shelters by November,” Kozlovskis said.

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that on September 7, a Russian military drone went down in the east of the country  . The incident is currently under investigation.

In addition, Russian attack drones violated Romanian airspace .

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

