Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Our inaction led to the downing of Russian drones on NATO territory

Lithuania supports a strong allied response to Russian drones violating the airspace of Romania and Latvia. This was written by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in the social network X, UNN reports.

Incidents that were unthinkable three years ago are now seen as routine. Nothing should fall in Ukraine, or Latvia, or anywhere in NATO territory, but this is the new reality that our inaction has created. - was written by Gabrielus Landsbergis.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also indicated that his country would support a decisive response from the allies.

Context

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs reportedthat a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia on September 7. The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, a group of Russian strike UAVs violated Romanian airspace.

Commenting on Russian drones' violations of Romanian and Latvian airspace, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybigasaid that the collective response of the allies should be to support Ukraine as much as possible now.