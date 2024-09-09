Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Our inaction led to the downing of Russian drones on NATO territory

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Our inaction led to the downing of Russian drones on NATO territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107866 views

Lithuania supports a decisive response to Russian drones violating the airspace of Romania and Latvia. Landsbergis said that this is a new reality caused by the inaction of the allies.

Lithuania supports a strong allied response to Russian drones violating the airspace of Romania and Latvia. This was written by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in the social network X, UNN reports

Incidents that were unthinkable three years ago are now seen as routine. Nothing should fall in Ukraine, or Latvia, or anywhere in NATO territory, but this is the new reality that our inaction has created. 

- was written by Gabrielus Landsbergis.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also indicated that his country would support a decisive response from the allies.

Context 

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs reportedthat a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia on September 7. The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, a group of Russian strike UAVs violated Romanian airspace.

Commenting on Russian drones' violations of Romanian and Latvian airspace, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybigasaid that the collective response of the allies should be to support Ukraine as much as possible now. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

