Lithuania to close two checkpoints on the border with Belarus

The Lithuanian government has approved the closure of two of the four operating checkpoints on the border with Belarus, Delfi writes, UNN reports .

Details

Starting March 1, the Raigardas (Pryvalka) and Lavorishkes (Kotlivka) checkpoints will cease to function. Access will be closed for both vehicles and pedestrians.

In 2023, Lithuania closed two of the six operating border crossings - Shumskas (Foal) and Tveričius (Vidzi). The Mydyninkai (Stone Log) and Šalčininkai (Benyakoni) checkpoints will continue to operate. The government has decided that pedestrian and cyclist traffic will be restricted at these border crossings starting in the spring.

In addition, the Lithuanian authorities will gradually reduce the number of permits for bus transportation. This will affect both Belarusian and Lithuanian carriers. Passenger boarding and disembarking at the Kena railway station will also be limited.

