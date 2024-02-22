ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Lithuania to close two checkpoints on the border with Belarus

Lithuania to close two checkpoints on the border with Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31422 views

Lithuania will close two more checkpoints on the border with Belarus due to the migration crisis.

The Lithuanian government has approved the closure of two of the four operating checkpoints on the border with Belarus, Delfi writes, UNN reports .

Details

Starting March 1, the Raigardas (Pryvalka) and Lavorishkes (Kotlivka) checkpoints will cease to function. Access will be closed for both vehicles and pedestrians.

In 2023, Lithuania closed two of the six operating border crossings - Shumskas (Foal) and Tveričius (Vidzi). The Mydyninkai (Stone Log) and Šalčininkai (Benyakoni) checkpoints will continue to operate. The government has decided that pedestrian and cyclist traffic will be restricted at these border crossings starting in the spring.

In addition, the Lithuanian authorities will gradually reduce the number of permits for bus transportation. This will affect both Belarusian and Lithuanian carriers. Passenger boarding and disembarking at the Kena railway station will also be limited.

Finland wants to permanently close two temporary checkpoints on the border with Russia22.02.24, 01:50 • 27677 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
lithuaniaLithuania

