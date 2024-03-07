Lithuania sends 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine

Lithuania has delivered another shipment of military aid to Ukraine. In particular, in the next tranche, Lithuanians delivered 155 mm artillery shells to Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

We are sending what Ukraine needs most right now. We listen to their requests and continue our support. - said the Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anusauskas.

Details

In a statement, the Ministry of National Defense noted that their agencies and the Lithuanian army continue to provide continuous military support to Ukraine.

The defense ministry of the partners also noted that in addition to the ongoing transfer of military equipment and machinery, Lithuania also actively trains the Ukrainian military. It also provides Ukrainians with treatment and rehabilitation, prepares expert consultations, and allocates funds to international funds to support Ukraine.

To help Ukrainians regain their land, Lithuania has drawn up a long-term support plan.

