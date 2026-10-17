Lithuania seeks to limit the influence of the Moscow Patriarchate due to a threat to national security

In Lithuania, members of the Seimas have proposed legislative amendments intended to limit the influence of the Moscow Patriarchate on the country’s religious communities. The initiative provides for new conditions for state recognition of religious organizations and a review of rights to certain church buildings. ELTA reports, UNN writes.

Details

The bills were authored by representatives of the opposition Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats party, Audronius Ažubalis and Arvydas Anušauskas. They propose not granting state recognition to religious organizations whose administrative centers are connected with entities under international sanctions or whose activities pose a threat to national security.

According to the lawmakers, the findings of Lithuanian intelligence confirm the need for such changes. In its 2026 report, the State Security Department warned that the Moscow Patriarchate retains significant influence over dioceses subordinate to it abroad, including in Lithuania.

What will change for religious communities

When the administrative subordination of a religious organization gives the Kremlin the opportunity to influence Lithuanian society, this becomes not only a church matter but also a matter of national security – Ažubalis said.

The bills also provide for designating the religious center of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in Lithuania as the representative of the Lithuanian Orthodox community. Separately, they propose creating legal grounds for transferring a number of historic Orthodox churches and monasteries, including those in Vilnius, to the Lithuanian Exarchate.

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In addition, the lawmakers propose regulating ownership of several mosques by transferring them to the spiritual center of Lithuania’s Sunni Muslims. Decisions regarding specific properties would be adopted by the Seimas or the government.

If the legislative amendments are adopted, they are to enter into force on January 1, 2027. By then, the Lithuanian authorities will have to prepare the necessary decisions for their implementation.

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