Lightning struck the "House of Prayer" in Khmelnytskyi region: a large-scale fire broke out

In the Khmelnytskyi region, lightning struck the "House of Prayer", causing a fire covering an area of 250 square meters, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, the roof of the building collapsed, which significantly complicated the work of rescuers – pockets of fire arose under the rubble of the structures.

Emergency workers promptly extinguished the fire. There were no casualties or injuries.