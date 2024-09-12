Lightning strikes a house near Kyiv, a fire breaks out

Lightning struck a house near Kyiv and a fire broke out. A video of the house in flames is being shared online, UNN reports.

"Lightning struck a house in Glevakha - a strong fire broke out," Telegram channels report.

Currently, there is a storm with thunder and lightning in Kyiv and the region. However, rescuers have not reported any lightning strikes in the building.

UNN tries to verify information about the incident near Kyiv.