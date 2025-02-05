Lammy arrived in Ukraine with a new aid package: what over 60 million euros will go towards

The UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arrived in Ukraine with a new £55 million (€66 million) support package, reports UNN citing a statement from the UK Foreign Office.

Details

"The UK's new £55 million support will boost resilience and growth in the UK and Ukraine", the statement reads.

It is reported that during his second official visit to Kyiv, Lammy will announce £17 million (€20.5 million) for innovative energy projects to support the restoration and resilience of Ukraine's energy system.

Strengthening Ukraine's private sector and the resilience of small and medium-sized businesses, a new economic recovery program announced by the UK Prime Minister as part of the 100-year partnership, will receive £10 million (€12 million) to help renew, restore and reform Ukraine's economy for the future.

Another £25 million (€30 million) of UK funding will support Ukraine in strengthening more inclusive, efficient and effective social systems and services.

It is also noted that the UK is providing £3 million (€3.6 million) for the delivery of Ukrainian grain and other food products to Syria.

During the visit, the UK Foreign Secretary is reported to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andriy Yermak, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

