Lammy arrived in Ukraine with a new aid package: what over 60 million euros will go towards

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54885 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100952 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104490 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121514 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101788 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128214 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103410 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113269 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116888 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161481 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105299 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101585 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82047 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110328 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104718 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128205 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161476 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151684 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183843 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104718 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110328 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138014 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139777 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167593 views
Lammy arrived in Ukraine with a new aid package: what over 60 million euros will go towards

Lammy arrived in Ukraine with a new aid package: what over 60 million euros will go towards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24916 views

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv with a £55 million aid package. The funds will be directed towards energy projects, business support, and social services.

The UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arrived in Ukraine with a new £55 million (€66 million) support package, reports UNN citing a statement from the UK Foreign Office.

Details

"The UK's new £55 million support will boost resilience and growth in the UK and Ukraine", the statement reads.

It is reported that during his second official visit to Kyiv, Lammy will announce £17 million (€20.5 million) for innovative energy projects to support the restoration and resilience of Ukraine's energy system.

Strengthening Ukraine's private sector and the resilience of small and medium-sized businesses, a new economic recovery program announced by the UK Prime Minister as part of the 100-year partnership, will receive £10 million (€12 million) to help renew, restore and reform Ukraine's economy for the future.

Another £25 million (€30 million) of UK funding will support Ukraine in strengthening more inclusive, efficient and effective social systems and services. 

It is also noted that the UK is providing £3 million (€3.6 million) for the delivery of Ukrainian grain and other food products to Syria.

During the visit, the UK Foreign Secretary is reported to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andriy Yermak, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

British Foreign Secretary arrives in Ukraine on an important visit05.02.25, 09:23 • 39041 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

