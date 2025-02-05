British Foreign Secretary arrives in Ukraine on an important visit

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arrived in Ukraine to discuss joint projects and security enhancements. Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi announced this on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

I welcome Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs David Lammy to Ukraine. We will discuss further cooperation and joint projects to strengthen Ukraine's security. I am grateful that the UK is always with us in these difficult times - Zaluzhny said.

The last time David Lemmy visited Ukraine was before the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.