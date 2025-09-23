$41.380.13
Legendary TV host Johnny Carson's estate listed for sale for $110 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

The former estate of American television legend Johnny Carson in Malibu, which he purchased in the 1980s for $9.5 million, is now for sale for $110 million. The 715 sq. m mansion on a 1.6-hectare plot features a swimming pool, tennis court, and a guesthouse.

Legendary TV host Johnny Carson's estate listed for sale for $110 million

The former estate of American television legend Johnny Carson in California, USA, has been listed for sale for $110 million – two decades after his death in 2005, UNN reports, citing Realtor.com.

Details

The talk show host purchased the estate in the mid-1980s for $9.5 million. After his death at the age of 79 from respiratory failure, the property passed to his widow, Alexis.

In 2007, Alexis sold the estate for $46 million to film producer Sidney Kimmel and his wife, Caroline. In 2019, the Kimmels sold it to venture capitalist Riaz Valani and his wife, Augusta Tigrett, in an off-market deal valued at $40 million cash, which was more than double the asking price of $81.5 million.

The spacious Malibu mansion, built in the early 1980s, has since been renovated. It is located on a 4.1-acre (1.6 ha) plot, divided by a public road.

"The secluded and private main residence is set amidst exquisitely manicured gardens and rare trees. Vast glass walls open to panoramic ocean, island, and Queen's Necklace views," reads the listing, owned by Chris Cortazzo of Compass.

The main house, designed by Edward R. Niles and an impressive composition of wood and glass triangles, is built around a magnificent indoor arboretum with beautiful stone floors, Cortazzo said.

According to Cortazzo, "this is one of the most special homes in Malibu with a rich history tied to a legend like Johnny Carson."

"It's located closer to the bluff than you could build today, offering breathtaking views of Little Dume Beach and the cove on one side, and panoramic coastline views stretching along the shore on the other," he noted.

The two-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has 7,083 square feet (715 sq m) of living space and sits on a 4.1-acre (1.6 ha) lot, including beach access. This light-filled home offers magnificent views of the Pacific Ocean.

"A 9-meter high glass ceiling, adorned with wooden slats, soars above tall glass walls, green flowerbeds, and trees," the listing states.

"This magnificent pavilion houses a comfortable living room and an artfully recessed copper and glass fireplace, surrounded by plush sofas," the listing notes.

The house features formal and casual dining areas, a media room, a wine room, and an ocean-view terrace.

Adjacent to the triangular dining room are a black marble bar and lounge. The chef's kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and a butler's pantry.

The master bedroom occupies the second floor and includes separate bathrooms, dressing rooms, and private offices.

Outside is a resort-style pool surrounded by a sunbathing terrace.

The landscape includes 2 acres (0.8 ha) of manicured gardens, a koi pond, waterfalls, a tennis court, a pavilion with two guest suites with a gym and changing room, and a guesthouse.

Additional amenities include a staff office, elevator, laundry room, garage, car court, and staff parking.

The lower level and hotel lounge feature a bar, cinema room, and wine cellar.

In addition to a three-car garage (and two Tesla chargers), the property has parking for approximately 40 cars.

NBA star's estate listed for sale for $11 million18.09.25, 16:27 • 2628 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldReal Estate
California
United States