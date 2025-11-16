Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthday

$42.060.00
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
04:59 PM • 17945 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
04:36 PM • 19045 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 42880 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 26058 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 34843 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 48003 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45153 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42169 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 53172 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Enemy drone of "Molniya" type hit a playground in KharkivVideoNovember 16, 12:33 PM • 12966 views
Occupiers attacked a car in Kherson: three people sustained mine-blast injuriesNovember 16, 01:00 PM • 5184 views
Gas supplies from Greece to Ukraine to start in January 2026 - ZelenskyyNovember 16, 01:11 PM • 4186 views
A large plume of smoke rose in the village of Grafovka near Belgorod after a probable shellingPhotoNovember 16, 03:21 PM • 6416 views
Ukrainian refugees in UK will have to return home after the war - Home Office Minister Shabana Mahmood05:20 PM • 6038 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 08:19 AM • 42878 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 48897 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 99100 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 85671 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 57999 views
UNN Lite
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhoto09:02 PM • 968 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 28373 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 99100 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 37021 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 52700 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrated his 17th birthday, as announced on Instagram, inviting subscribers to congratulate him. His wife Stefania gave him hugs and a good mood, and Stepan himself showed off a festive cake.

Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthday

The legendary cat-blogger Stepan turned 17 on Sunday. He announced this on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

On this day, the fluffy cat urged his subscribers to congratulate him.

Friends, today I'm 17 - I'm the birthday boy! Happy birthday to me! 17, and I'm still beautiful and like new! I accept congratulations, compliments and, of course, delicious treats!

- Stepan wrote.

He said that his wife Stefania gave him "hugs and a good mood."

"I'm purring and happy since morning! How do you like my festive cake?" - Stepan added.

Reference

Cat Stepan is a Ukrainian cat who gained worldwide popularity on social media due to his imperturbable character. He has over one and a half million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Stepan was born in 2008 in Kharkiv, his owner Anna found him as a small kitten. Since then, he has lived with her. In 2020, during the quarantine period, the owner filmed the first video with the cat, which gained several million views. Since then, she has been posting new photos and videos of the cat almost every day, inventing new looks for Stepan.

In November 2021, singer Britney Spears wrote about the cat. The publication collected over 1.1 million likes and almost nine thousand comments. Earlier, model Hailey Bieber and actress Diane Kruger also mentioned the Kharkiv cat on their social networks.

In 2022, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Stepan and Anna evacuated to Poland and, with the help of the World Association of Influencers and Bloggers, found refuge in France.

On May 18, Stepan received the "World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2022" and took a joint photo with the famous blogger Khaby Lame.

As of March 28, cat Stepan has raised over $10,000 to support shelters and zoos in Ukraine during the war. Later, he also became an ambassador for the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy's project "Save Ukrainian Culture."

Recall

In April, Donetsk "Shakhtar" announced the signing of cat Stepan, who will play under number 7. Together with the club, the cat started raising funds for M113 for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Stepan the cat was hospitalized after the horrific shelling of Kharkiv26.01.24, 19:00 • 23484 views

