Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthday

The legendary cat-blogger Stepan turned 17 on Sunday. He announced this on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

On this day, the fluffy cat urged his subscribers to congratulate him.

Friends, today I'm 17 - I'm the birthday boy! Happy birthday to me! 17, and I'm still beautiful and like new! I accept congratulations, compliments and, of course, delicious treats!

- Stepan wrote.

He said that his wife Stefania gave him "hugs and a good mood."

"I'm purring and happy since morning! How do you like my festive cake?" - Stepan added.

Reference

Cat Stepan is a Ukrainian cat who gained worldwide popularity on social media due to his imperturbable character. He has over one and a half million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Stepan was born in 2008 in Kharkiv, his owner Anna found him as a small kitten. Since then, he has lived with her. In 2020, during the quarantine period, the owner filmed the first video with the cat, which gained several million views. Since then, she has been posting new photos and videos of the cat almost every day, inventing new looks for Stepan.

In November 2021, singer Britney Spears wrote about the cat. The publication collected over 1.1 million likes and almost nine thousand comments. Earlier, model Hailey Bieber and actress Diane Kruger also mentioned the Kharkiv cat on their social networks.

In 2022, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Stepan and Anna evacuated to Poland and, with the help of the World Association of Influencers and Bloggers, found refuge in France.

On May 18, Stepan received the "World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2022" and took a joint photo with the famous blogger Khaby Lame.

As of March 28, cat Stepan has raised over $10,000 to support shelters and zoos in Ukraine during the war. Later, he also became an ambassador for the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy's project "Save Ukrainian Culture."

Recall

In April, Donetsk "Shakhtar" announced the signing of cat Stepan, who will play under number 7. Together with the club, the cat started raising funds for M113 for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

