Stepan the cat was hospitalized after the horrific shelling of Kharkiv

The famous cat Stepan was hospitalized after the shelling of Kharkiv on January 23, reports UNN.

"After the horrific shelling of Kharkiv on January 23, I started to feel bad due to stress. Now everything seems to be fine, I am under the professional supervision of the best doctors. I go to the hospital with my mom every day. Today I had 3 injections, and I'm still taking my medication at home. Thank you to everyone who was worried about me, everything will be fine," Stepan's Instagram page says.