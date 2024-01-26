Stepan the cat was hospitalized after the horrific shelling of Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
After a powerful shelling of Kharkiv on January 23, the famous cat Stepan was hospitalized due to stress. Now he is recovering under professional care, receiving daily treatments and medications.
"After the horrific shelling of Kharkiv on January 23, I started to feel bad due to stress. Now everything seems to be fine, I am under the professional supervision of the best doctors. I go to the hospital with my mom every day. Today I had 3 injections, and I'm still taking my medication at home. Thank you to everyone who was worried about me, everything will be fine," Stepan's Instagram page says.