Lebanese President orders army to confront Israeli incursions after raid kills municipal worker

After the killing of municipal employee Ibrahim Salameh during an Israeli raid in the village of Blida, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ordered the army to counter any future Israeli incursions. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces stated that during the operation they "fired at a suspect" and attacked Hezbollah infrastructure, noting that the incident is being investigated.

The raid caused outrage in Lebanon due to the violation of sovereignty, despite the current truce between Israel and Hezbollah, concluded in 2024. Israeli aviation continues to carry out strikes in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah claims to adhere to the agreement.

Israeli forces strike two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the raid and ordered the Lebanese army to confront Israeli soldiers in the event of any future incursions into Lebanese territory.

To resist any Israeli invasion of the liberated southern territory, protecting Lebanese land and the security of citizens – emphasized Lebanese President Aoun.

Trump administration allocated $230 million to Lebanon to disarm "Hezbollah" - Reuters