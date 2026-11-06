Leader of Kenyan cult sentenced to 200 years in prison — what did he do

Paul Mackenzie. Photo: Reuters

In Kenya, a verdict was handed down against apocalyptic cult leader Paul Mackenzie, who was found guilty of murdering 190 children and one adult. The court sentenced him to 100 years in prison for the murders and a further 100 years for crimes related to starving people to death, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

In addition, Mackenzie faces separate charges of manslaughter and terrorism; he himself denies his guilt.

According to the prosecution, Mackenzie and 28 other people ordered cult members to starve their children to death so that they could meet Jesus. This became one of the deadliest outcomes of destructive cult activity in the world.

Judge Diana Mochache stated that Mackenzie bears "primary criminal responsibility."

"This sentence is appropriate and fair; it is an unequivocal signal that such crimes are punishable by the maximum penalties available under the law," the judge added.

Recall

A Kenyan court found cult leader Paul Mackenzie, who practiced starvation, as well as about 30 other people, guilty of murdering 190 children and one adult. The event became one of the most horrifying tragedies associated with cults in recent world history.