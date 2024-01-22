Lawyers appeal against the arrest of businessman Igor Mazepa

Lawyers have appealed the court's decision to impose a preventive measure on businessman Igor Mazepa, who was detained on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of the Kyiv hydroelectric power station. UNN reports this with reference to a statement by lawyers.

Details

As noted, the lawyers filed an appeal against the ruling of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv of January 19, 2024, in the interests of their client, Ihor Mazepa.

On Friday, the court imposed on Igor Mazepa a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 349 million.

As the lawyers emphasized, the appeal will be supplemented after receiving the full text of the first instance court's ruling.

Addendum

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa , was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

All four defendants in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv HPP, including the brother of businessman Igor Mazepa, have been granted pre-trial restraint. Mazepa's brother, Yuriy, was taken into custody with the possibility of bail of about UAH 45 million.