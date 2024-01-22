Lawyers appeal against the arrest of businessman Igor Mazepa

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 84276 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110107 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139667 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137327 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176062 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171565 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282557 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178201 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167197 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148830 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106384 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84101 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36059 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58506 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43902 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 84294 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282559 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250190 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235309 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260630 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43902 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139669 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106628 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106620 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122731 views
Lawyers appeal against the arrest of businessman Igor Mazepa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19855 views

The lawyers of businessman Igor Mazepa have filed an appeal against the court's ruling on a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 349 million.

Lawyers have appealed the court's decision to impose a preventive measure on businessman Igor Mazepa, who was detained on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of the Kyiv hydroelectric power station. UNN reports this with reference to a statement by lawyers. 

Details 

As noted, the lawyers filed an appeal against the ruling of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv of January 19, 2024, in the interests of their client, Ihor Mazepa. 

On Friday, the court imposed on Igor Mazepa a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 349 million.

As the lawyers emphasized, the appeal will be supplemented after receiving the full text of the first instance court's ruling. 

Addendum

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa , was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

All four defendants in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv HPP, including the brother of businessman Igor Mazepa, have been granted pre-trial restraint. Mazepa's brother, Yuriy, was taken into custody with the possibility of bail of about UAH 45 million.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

