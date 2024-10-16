Lawyer: Valuation of assets transferred to ARMA without inspection may be grounds for appeal

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Lawyer: Valuation of assets transferred to ARMA without inspection may be grounds for appeal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50521 views

Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko said that the assessment of ARMA property without a physical inspection can be challenged. This also applies to the situation with the Gulliver shopping center, where ARMA was unable to conduct a full inspection of the asset.

Lawyer: Valuation of assets transferred to ARMA without inspection may be grounds for appeal

The valuation of property transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency should be based on legal procedures, which, among other things, include a physical inspection of the object. If the procedure is carried out without inspection, this may call into question the objectivity of the assessment and become the basis for its appeal. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Serhiy Lysenko, attorney at law, managing partner of GRACERS Law Firm.

He explained that, according to the law, the procedure for appraising property transferred to ARMA should include three main stages: selecting an appraiser at a tender, concluding a contract with the appraiser, and inspecting the property.

According to the regulations, property valuation usually requires a physical inspection to ensure that the data for the valuation is objective and complete. This is especially important for real estate or large objects such as shopping centers

- said the lawyer.

However, according to him, there are cases when a site visit is not possible, for example, due to a court injunction or other restrictions. In such cases, the valuation can be made on the basis of documents or other data, such as technical documentation, financial documents, and information from open sources.

However, such an approach may call into question the objectivity of the valuation, since the appraiser is not able to directly verify the condition of the object, which may affect its value

 ,” noted Serhiy Lysenko.

For example, as was the case with the valuation of the Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv. As you know, even the Asset Recovery and Management Agency itself did not conduct an inspection of the asset.

If, in the case of the Gulliver shopping center, the appraiser did not conduct a physical inspection and relied only on documents or other data sources, this may be grounds for challenging the appraisal results. Physical inspection is especially important for large commercial properties, where the condition of the building, its occupancy by tenants, technical condition and other factors can significantly affect the market value. Thus, it is formally possible, but it is not the best option and may be subject to legal disputes

- emphasized the lawyer.

Context

Recently, the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma , reportedthat the agency had received an appraiser's report on the value of the Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv. However, despite the requirement of the law, the register of seized property does not contain any information on the valuation of this asset. In addition, it is known that ARMA employees were not able to conduct a full inspection of the entire Gulliver shopping center and business center. After all, after the performance with the cover numbers, “mom's agents” were still forced to act in accordance with the law. Accordingly, if a full inspection of the asset has not been carried out, how can its value be objectively assessed?

But this is not the only question to ARMA in the case of the Gulliver shopping center assessment. It is also unclear what criteria were used by ARMA to select Business Consulting as the winner and what remuneration the company will receive for its work. Aside from Olena Duma's statement that the competition was “transparent,” no information about it can be found.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
