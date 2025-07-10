$41.770.07
Lawyer from Kyiv region, who worked for the FSB, sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

A lawyer from the Kyiv region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for high treason. He created an agent network to collect information and adjusted Russian missile strikes.

Thanks to the evidence base of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General, a lawyer from Kyiv region who worked for the Russian FSB received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

As the investigation established, at the enemy's behest, he formed an agent network that collected information about officials of international organizations and volunteers in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

- the message says.

In addition, together with his accomplices, the lawyer coordinated Russian missile strikes on defense factories and energy facilities of our state.

The SBU timely detained the suspect and his accomplices in January 2025.

During searches, 15 mobile phones used for covert communication with the occupiers, as well as other evidence of their work for the enemy, were seized from the perpetrators.

Based on the evidence collected by SBU investigators, the lawyer was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (committing high treason under martial law).

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prepared a series of sabotages to de-energize Kharkiv: FSB agent detained10.07.25, 11:28 • 1556 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
