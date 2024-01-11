Law enforcement officers exposed 5 enemy agitators in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k region who publicly justified russia and popularized the occupation groups. This was reported by the SBU, UNN writes.

Law enforcement officers in different regions of Ukraine exposed five enemy agitators.

The enemy's henchmen picked up destructive content mainly from the aggressor country's propaganda Internet resources and presented it allegedly on behalf of ordinary Ukrainian citizens.

In particular, a blogger who discredited Ukrainian defenders was exposed in Kyiv. He reposted provocative streams in which he spread fakes about the Armed Forces.

Four more propagandists were exposed in Dnipropetrovs'k region. One of them is a resident of Pavlohrad district, who published his own posts in support of the invaders and glorified mercenaries from the russian pmc wagner on the banned social network odnoklassniki.

The second was an entrepreneur from Dnipro who publicly called on people to help russia in its war against Ukraine near a city park. Another resident of the region, who lives near Kryvyi Rih, actively spread hostile propaganda from pro-kremlin Telegram channels controlled by russian special services.

An employee of one of the medical institutions in Pavlohrad was also caught in information and subversive activities. In telephone conversations with her relatives from russia, she justified the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine.

During the searches of the residences of all five defendants, computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of criminal actions were seized. The racist supporters have now been served a notice of suspicion. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.