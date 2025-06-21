$41.690.00
Law enforcement prepared charges against Minister of National Unity Chernyshov - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

NABU and SAP intend to file charges against Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov on June 23. Documents with the invitation were sent to the Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat on June 19.

NABU and SAP are ready to announce suspicion to Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov on Monday, June 23. This was reported on June 21 by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

As Zheleznyak noted, citing two government sources, NABU and SAP sent an invitation to the Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat on June 19 for Chernyshov to appear on June 23 for the presentation of suspicion.

This document was already available by the time questions were posed to the government by the Prime Minister (Denys Shmyhal) and other top officials of the Presidential Office. That is why they are talking about a business trip "until the end of the week"

the MP claims.

Scandal with Chernyshov's departure abroad

Media report that NABU and SAP detained two of Chernyshov's associates last week - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former ministerial advisor Maksym Horbatyuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, Chernyshov's home was searched, and at the time his associates were served with suspicions, he was on a business trip abroad.

The case concerns a corrupt scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have caused the state more than UAH 1 billion in damages.

As evidenced by Chernyshov's social media, as of June 19, he was abroad, specifically in European Union countries.

On June 19, the website of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine reported that Oleksiy Chernyshov held a working meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament to the Ukraine-EU Parliamentary Association Committee.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov's business trip was signed until the end of the week. This happened against the backdrop of the scandal involving the detention of Chernyshov's associates due to a corrupt scheme and his presence abroad during the searches.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

