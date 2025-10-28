Law enforcement officers in Ukraine will process traffic accidents electronically, but not everywhere: the police announced details

In Ukraine, law enforcement officers will process traffic accidents electronically, but not yet in all regions. This was reported on Telegram by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, according to UNN.

Details

From now on, inspectors can quickly enter data about participants, vehicles, circumstances of the incident, and create a diagram taking into account the actual road situation, Biloshytskyi said.

Key advantages of electronic accident processing:

automation of the accident diagram creation process;

significant reduction in the time required to process materials;

accurate recording of the incident location;

minimization of possible mechanical errors.

However, the electronic accident processing system will not be launched in all regions of Ukraine. As Biloshytskyi noted, by the end of 2025, it is planned to introduce electronic accident diagram creation in ten more regions. The entire process is planned to be completed within the next year.

