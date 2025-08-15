The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, appeared in Alaska wearing a sweater with a large inscription "USSR," UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

In the video, Lavrov exits a car, wearing a vest, under which a sweater with a large inscription "USSR" is visible. After the video went viral on social media, the founder of the Russian brand called it a "compliment" and noted that "the popularity of the 'USSR' model has continued since the end of 2023" in Russia.

This year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation purchased these very models, both men's and women's. But we didn't know that Sergey Lavrov himself has our sweater. Of course, for us, this is a special compliment. - she said.

Addition

The Russian delegation at the negotiations in the USA will be represented by:

Sergey Lavrov – Minister of Foreign Affairs, 75 years old, a key figure in Moscow's foreign policy;

Yury Ushakov – foreign policy advisor, 78 years old, Putin's aide, former ambassador to the USA, coordinates the Kremlin's international relations;

Andrey Belousov – Minister of Defense, 66 years old, appointed to modernize the army and control corruption, an economist by education;

Kirill Dmitriev – head of the RDIF, 50 years old, heads the Kremlin's wealth fund, has ties to the American business elite and Putin's family, responsible for economic plans in the Arctic.

Anton Siluanov – Minister of Finance, 62 years old, must ensure the stability of the Russian economy against sanctions, key in negotiations for their lifting.

The American delegation will be represented by:

Marco Rubio – Secretary of State, 54 years old, former senator and Trump critic, now his close ally on China and Russia;

Steve Witkoff – Special Envoy for Ukraine and the Middle East, 68 years old, Trump's de facto negotiator with Putin, trusted presidential advisor;

Pete Hegseth – Secretary of Defense, 45 years old, army veteran and former Fox News host, known for controversial scandals and loyalty to Trump.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the meeting between Putin and Trump in Anchorage will begin on Friday at 10:00 PM Kyiv time. A large pro-Ukrainian rally is taking place on the eve of the meeting.