Latvia wants to ban tour buses to Russia this autumn - media

Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
10:06 AM • 11109 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
09:48 AM • 24645 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 17337 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
08:39 AM • 30189 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 45442 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 31180 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 62230 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 03:14 PM • 82814 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52414 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments
August 13, 02:17 AM
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecast
August 13, 02:50 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
August 13, 05:47 AM
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
06:39 AM
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction
07:26 AM
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:48 AM
09:48 AM • 24628 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
08:39 AM
08:39 AM • 30175 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
06:18 AM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 05:43 PM
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
August 12, 04:50 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Belarus
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
06:39 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
August 13, 05:47 AM
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
August 12, 06:19 PM
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
August 12, 03:52 PM
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza
August 12, 06:40 AM
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Diia (service)
Financial Times
Pantsir missile system

Latvia wants to ban tour buses to Russia this autumn - media

Kyiv • UNN

 2058 views

The Ministry of Transport of Latvia proposes to ban irregular passenger bus services to Russia and Belarus from October 15. This applies to one-off trips, for example, for excursions or sports events, due to increasing security risks.

Latvia wants to ban tour buses to Russia this autumn - media

The Ministry of Transport of Latvia proposes to ban irregular passenger bus services to Russia and Belarus from October 15. This refers to one-time trips along a pre-planned route. For example, for excursions, sports games or other events, reports LSM.lv, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry proposes to ban irregular passenger bus services to Russia and Belarus from October 15 this year. If the initiative is approved, a government decree will establish that the Border Guard will not allow irregular passenger carriers to cross the Latvian-Belarusian and Latvian-Russian borders at the Paternieki, Grebnevo, and Terekhovo checkpoints from October 15.

The Road Transport Directorate (ATD) explained that irregular passenger transportation refers to cases where, for example, a carrier performs a one-time trip along a pre-planned route for excursions, trips to sports games, to the theater, to singing festivals, and similar events. And such trips, in which passengers are a pre-formed group, the driver knows their number and the purpose of the trip before starting the trip.

The Ministry of Transport, in cooperation with the Road Transport Directorate and consulting with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, summarized data showing an increase in the number of passengers in bus services to Belarus and Russia. This situation increases security risks at the country's external border, so a regulatory act providing for restrictions has been prepared.

- said Minister of Communications Atis Švinka ("Progressives").

For the changes to take effect, the draft order must still be approved by the government.

At the same time, it is expected that minimal and regulated opportunities for passenger movement will be maintained using regular passenger bus services, which are organized in accordance with the terms of intergovernmental bilateral agreements and national legal acts of the Republic of Latvia. This refers to trips in which carriers follow a regular route established by the public transport customer according to pre-approved schedules.

The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state structures have repeatedly stated the risks associated with such trips: cases of recruitment, extortion, and arbitrary detentions are not uncommon.

Addition

Latvia sent 16 fire trucks to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine within the framework of the Civil Protection Mechanism. These vehicles will strengthen the material and technical base of the State Emergency Service units and will be distributed throughout Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine