Latvia to hand over 20 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

Latvia will hand over 20 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine, UNN reports citing Delfi.

Details

The Ukrainian government reportedly decided on Tuesday to donate 20 more vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine.

The vehicles are intended, among other things, for military units of the National Guard of Ukraine, military units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and for distribution to the regions.

The total preliminary market value of the 20 vehicles to be transferred to Ukraine is EUR 117,640.

Addendum

Driving while intoxicated, if the alcohol concentration in the body exceeds 1.5 ppm, is a criminal offense in Latvia, and in addition to a fine, the car is confiscated if it belongs to the offender.