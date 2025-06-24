Laser demining systems tested for the first time at the UTTC training ground in Ukraine

At the UTTC training and testing complex, an open demonstration of laser technologies developed for anti-mine activities was held for the first time in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate for Anti-Mine Activities, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety.

Details

During the demonstration, participants were shown precise targeting of laser beams at simulated explosive objects, marking dangerous zones, activating sensors, and initiating necessary reactions - even under adverse weather conditions.

Laser systems successfully passed tests for moisture resistance, effectiveness at various distances, and compatibility with other technological platforms.

UTTC emphasizes that these solutions are already ready for practical application by sappers and can ensure safe remote disposal of mines and explosive objects.

In Ukraine, a specialized testing ground for demining technologies, UTTC, has been opened.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, following a meeting on the implementation of humanitarian demining measures, reported that the area of potentially mined lands in Ukraine, compared to the end of 2022, decreased by more than 20% and today amounts to about 137 thousand square kilometers. These are mainly agricultural lands.

112 certified operators work in the market, eight of them are foreign. Their resources include over 9,000 people, 278 demining and earthmoving machines, and over 13,000 metal detectors.

