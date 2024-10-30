Large-scale floods in Spain: death toll rises to 51
Kyiv • UNN
Severe flooding in Spain has killed 51 people, including four children. Dozens of people are still waiting for rescue in Valencia, stuck on rooftops and in cars.
Floods in Spain have killed at least 51 people, the country's Interior Ministry reported . According to the Spanish Civil Guard, there are four children among the dead. This was reported by El Pais, UNN writes.
Details
The Unified Operational Coordination Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirms 51 deaths due to the flood.
According to the Civil Guard , four children were among the victims, killed in six locations.
Meanwhile, dozens of people spent the night in Valencia in trucks or cars, on the roofs of shops or gas stations, on bridges, or stuck in their cars on clogged roads. Many are still waiting for rescue by emergency services.
On Wednesday morning, heavy rains moved north of Valencia, especially to the province of Castellón. There heavy rain is forecast until noon.
Earlier , Spanish authorities reported several people missing after heavy rains led to widespread flooding in the east and south of the country on Tuesday, October 29.