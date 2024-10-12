Large-scale fire in a restaurant complex in Kyiv region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A restaurant complex in the village of Romankiv, Kyiv region, caught fire at night, covering an area of 2000 square meters. The fire was extinguished, 13 buildings were saved, there were no casualties, and the cause is under investigation.
A fire broke out at night in the village of Romankiv, Kozynsk territorial community, Kyiv region, on the territory of a restaurant complex, covering an area of 2000 square meters. There were no casualties or injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This was reported on Saturday by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region, UNN reports.
Details
As noted, the fire was reported to the rescuers on October 12 at 05:33. A two-story wooden restaurant building on an area of 2000 square meters caught fire. There was a threat to two nearby buildings.
The fire was extinguished at 09:10 on the area of 2000 square meters. Currently, rescuers are watering wooden structures located close to the fire.
Ten units of equipment and 26 personnel were engaged to extinguish the fire.
Thirteen buildings of the complex were saved.
There were no casualties or injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
In the center of Kyiv, a man beat a parking inspector: law enforcement officers opened proceedings11.10.24, 17:52 • 12832 views