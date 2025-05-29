$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 27467 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 40687 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 65293 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 58774 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106659 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 80773 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 112209 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 108399 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 113360 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101592 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Large-scale evacuation in Canada: 17,000 people leave their homes due to forest fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

A state of emergency has been declared in Manitoba due to massive forest fires. Authorities have evacuated more than 17,000 people, with military support enlisted to assist in transportation.

Large-scale evacuation in Canada: 17,000 people leave their homes due to forest fires

A state of emergency has been declared in the Canadian province of Manitoba due to the rapid spread of wildfires. Authorities have called on more than 17,000 people to evacuate from dangerous areas.

This was reported by the Independent, writes UNN.

Details 

According to reports, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said at a press conference that 17,000 people had to leave their homes. 

The Government of Manitoba has declared a state of emergency throughout the province due to the wildfire situation

- he said.

At the same time, the mayor of Flin Flon, George Fontaine, said that all nearly 5,000 residents were asked to leave.

I can say that everyone has to leave the house by midnight, including me

- said Fontaine. 

"I'm busy packing a few things and everyone is trying to get organized as best they can."

According to the mayor, many people have been housed on soccer fields and in community centers in Winnipeg and other cities, and federal armed forces have arrived to help transport evacuees.

This is the largest evacuation in the memory of many Manitoba residents and will require significant resources and cooperation at all levels of government

 - said Kinew.

He added that military support had been requested to assist in the evacuation and emergency response. According to the Prime Minister of Manitoba, military aviation will be "immediately" involved to assist in the evacuation of people from remote northern communities that are at risk.

In the next five years, the average temperature on Earth may exceed the threshold of 2°C for the first time - FT28.05.25, 09:48 • 2362 views

Pray for Flin Flon, pray for Pimisicamak, pray for Mathias Colomb, pray for Cross Lake, pray for all Manitobans who are currently away from their homes

- said the Prime Minister. 

The evacuation has also spread to neighboring Saskatchewan, and in the town of Creighton, located on the other side of the border, residents were encouraged to leave the town. As of Thursday, May 29, Manitoba has reported more than 100 wildfires this year, already exceeding the province's seasonal average.

Officials said 22 fires are currently active, and hot, dry conditions are contributing to their rapid spread. In total, there are currently 134 active fires in Canada, including in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Half are considered out of control. Residents of affected areas report poor air quality and limited visibility.

Temporary shelters have been set up in nearby towns, and buses are transporting residents from remote areas.

Amazon fires last year caused unprecedented global forest loss - study21.05.25, 15:49 • 2466 views

The scale and speed of the fires are alarming fire inspectors. While wildfires are a natural part of Canada's boreal forest ecosystem, their increasing intensity and frequency in recent years have been linked to climate change. Higher temperatures, prolonged droughts and increased lightning activity have led to longer and more devastating fire seasons across the country.

Deficit for the fifth year in a row: due to the drought in Brazil, arabica prices hit a record high10.12.24, 19:21 • 21292 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

