Large-scale evacuation in Canada: 17,000 people leave their homes due to forest fires

A state of emergency has been declared in the Canadian province of Manitoba due to the rapid spread of wildfires. Authorities have called on more than 17,000 people to evacuate from dangerous areas.

According to reports, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said at a press conference that 17,000 people had to leave their homes.

The Government of Manitoba has declared a state of emergency throughout the province due to the wildfire situation - he said.

At the same time, the mayor of Flin Flon, George Fontaine, said that all nearly 5,000 residents were asked to leave.

I can say that everyone has to leave the house by midnight, including me - said Fontaine.

"I'm busy packing a few things and everyone is trying to get organized as best they can."

According to the mayor, many people have been housed on soccer fields and in community centers in Winnipeg and other cities, and federal armed forces have arrived to help transport evacuees.

This is the largest evacuation in the memory of many Manitoba residents and will require significant resources and cooperation at all levels of government - said Kinew.

He added that military support had been requested to assist in the evacuation and emergency response. According to the Prime Minister of Manitoba, military aviation will be "immediately" involved to assist in the evacuation of people from remote northern communities that are at risk.

Pray for Flin Flon, pray for Pimisicamak, pray for Mathias Colomb, pray for Cross Lake, pray for all Manitobans who are currently away from their homes - said the Prime Minister.

The evacuation has also spread to neighboring Saskatchewan, and in the town of Creighton, located on the other side of the border, residents were encouraged to leave the town. As of Thursday, May 29, Manitoba has reported more than 100 wildfires this year, already exceeding the province's seasonal average.

Officials said 22 fires are currently active, and hot, dry conditions are contributing to their rapid spread. In total, there are currently 134 active fires in Canada, including in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Half are considered out of control. Residents of affected areas report poor air quality and limited visibility.

Temporary shelters have been set up in nearby towns, and buses are transporting residents from remote areas.

The scale and speed of the fires are alarming fire inspectors. While wildfires are a natural part of Canada's boreal forest ecosystem, their increasing intensity and frequency in recent years have been linked to climate change. Higher temperatures, prolonged droughts and increased lightning activity have led to longer and more devastating fire seasons across the country.

