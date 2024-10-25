Large-scale destruction in Kupyansk and an X-38 missile strike on infrastructure: the consequences of Russia's attacks in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A woman was killed and 10 people were wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Kupyansk and the surrounding area. Residential buildings, commercial facilities and civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten, were damaged.
In Kharkiv region, a civilian infrastructure facility was destroyed in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi due to an enemy attack with an X-38 missile, and one woman was killed and ten people were injured in the region over the past day due to Russian shelling, the regional police reported, UNN reports.
Details
According to the police, over the past day, the Russian military struck Kupyansk with powerful air bombs. A civilian woman was killed by an enemy RSAB-1500, and 10 other residents of the city, including seven women and three men, were injured. Five apartment buildings, five private households, 12 trade kiosks, a two-story building of a shopping center, a kindergarten, a tax inspection building, and a private enterprise were damaged.
"In the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, a civilian infrastructure facility was destroyed by an enemy X-38 missile," the police said.
In the village of Borivska Andriivka, Russian attacks reportedly damaged two private houses and outbuildings. The enemy used guided aerial bombs against the residents of the settlement.
The enemy also used UXOs against residents of Borova village. On October 24 at about 22:30, enemy ammunition damaged three private households, a garage, and outbuildings.
In Cherkasy Lozova, dead wood was burning as a result of Russian shelling.
36 out of 63 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine: which regions were attacked by Russia25.10.24, 10:12 • 55895 views