Large-scale anti-immigration protests took place in London, with arrests and

02:03 PM • 7552 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
September 13, 10:21 AM • 15734 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 27316 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 31654 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 46084 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 32580 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 48993 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 53795 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
September 12, 11:55 AM • 36820 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36088 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Popular news
US to sanction companies from countries supplying goods to Russia's military-industrial complexSeptember 13, 08:37 AM • 13583 views
Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspectsPhotoSeptember 13, 09:28 AM • 13029 views
Trump named the condition under which he is ready to impose serious sanctions against RussiaSeptember 13, 11:29 AM • 3898 views
China warns UK and US over warships passing through Taiwan Strait12:17 PM • 7708 views
Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in RussiaPhotoVideo01:04 PM • 7722 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 27317 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 26824 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 28759 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 48994 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 27280 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Tusk
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lublin
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideo02:46 PM • 2928 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 53795 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 43790 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 91622 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 52257 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136

Large-scale anti-immigration protests took place in London, with arrests and

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Over 100,000 people joined a march in central London organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. A counter-protest by anti-racism activists, attended by about 5,000 people, also took place.

Large-scale anti-immigration protests took place in London, with arrests and

More than 100,000 people joined a march in central London organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, and a counter-protest by anti-racism activists also took place, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Protesters at the "Unite the Kingdom" rally gathered in Whitehall, where they listened to a series of speeches, including one from tech billionaire Elon Musk, via video link.

London police said nine people had been arrested for various offenses and added that there had been "significant aggression," with some officers "attacked with projectiles."

Meanwhile, London police estimated that about 5,000 people joined a counter-protest organized by "Stand Up To Racism" (SUTR) nearby.

About 1,000 police officers were deployed, and barriers were erected between the two groups to create a "sterile zone."

Law enforcement officials said they had borrowed 500 officers from other forces for the day, as well as police vans from Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Devon, and Cornwall.

Subsequently, the two demonstrations were separated on Whitehall by a line of police officers.

One side waved placards with the words "Refugees welcome. Stop the far-right," while the other group, "Unite the Kingdom," displayed Union and St. George's flags.

Police said some officers were attacked as they tried to push back the groups.

"Officers have to intervene in several places to stop 'Unite the Kingdom' protesters trying to break through police lines or reach opposing groups," police said on X.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Elon Musk
London