Large-scale accident near Lviv: 35 injured, six children among the victims (updated)

A large-scale accident involving a Warsaw-Odesa bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and cars on the Lviv bypass killed three people and injured 35 others. Six children were among the victims, the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.



Information as of 08:40: three people were killed. Another 35 have injuries of varying severity. There are six children among the victims. 11 medical teams were sent to the scene of the accident. The victims are being provided with all necessary assistance. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the accident, - Kozitsky wrote.

Today, on October 11, at about 06:30, a massive accident with victims occurred on the Lviv bypass near the village of Chishky, on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway, involving a Warsaw-Odesa international bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and several cars.

