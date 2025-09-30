$41.320.16
Language proficiency is not enough: Great Britain tightens requirements for refugees, including Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1082 views

Great Britain plans to tighten requirements for refugees, including those from Ukraine. Now, for permanent residency, foreigners must have a high level of English, no criminal record, and proof of social contribution.

Language proficiency is not enough: Great Britain tightens requirements for refugees, including Ukrainians

The UK government plans to tighten requirements for refugees, including those from Ukraine. From now on, a basic knowledge of English is not enough - there must also be an impeccable reputation. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated: according to the new requirements, foreigners wishing to stay in the country permanently must:

  • demonstrate a high level of English proficiency;
    • have no criminal record;
      • have proof of social contribution. This can be work, volunteering, or paying national insurance without receiving government benefits.

        Recall

        The Ministry of Education, Science and Sports of Lithuania proposes to require foreigners in the service sector to have a basic knowledge of Lithuanian from next year. After two years of living in the country, a higher level of proficiency in the state language will be required.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

