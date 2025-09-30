Language proficiency is not enough: Great Britain tightens requirements for refugees, including Ukrainians

The UK government plans to tighten requirements for refugees, including those from Ukraine. From now on, a basic knowledge of English is not enough - there must also be an impeccable reputation. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated: according to the new requirements, foreigners wishing to stay in the country permanently must:

demonstrate a high level of English proficiency;

have no criminal record;

have proof of social contribution. This can be work, volunteering, or paying national insurance without receiving government benefits.

