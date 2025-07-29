Kyiv Metro station "Lybidska" temporarily closed due to suspicious object - KMDA

A suspicious object was found at the "Lybidska" metro station in Kyiv. As a result, the station's operation was temporarily suspended, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

"A suspicious object was found at the "Lybidska" metro station. For safety reasons, the station is temporarily closed for entry and exit for passengers. Trains pass the "Lybidska" station without stopping," the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reported that an explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene. The resumption of the station's operation will be announced additionally.

Addition

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko announced the appointment of additional expert examinations in the case of the flooding of the capital's subway. This will allow obtaining new evidence and assessing the actions of officials that led to the emergency.