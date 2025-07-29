Kyiv Metro station "Lybidska" temporarily closed due to suspicious object - KMDA

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10399 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 41011 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
09:21 AM • 18424 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 37387 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 115683 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 55635 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 67230 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182369 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 86139 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 168402 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
46%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN08:39 AM • 54888 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded09:49 AM • 51682 views
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES11:23 AM • 17682 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days11:27 AM • 27900 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 16707 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 17447 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 41020 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 115691 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182374 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 145633 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 107903 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 161094 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 97022 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 94472 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 88214 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

Kyiv Metro station "Lybidska" temporarily closed due to suspicious object - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

Lybidska metro station in Kyiv has been temporarily closed to passengers due to the discovery of a suspicious object. Trains are passing the station without stopping, and an explosive ordnance disposal team has been called to the scene.

Kyiv Metro station "Lybidska" temporarily closed due to suspicious object - KMDA

A suspicious object was found at the "Lybidska" metro station in Kyiv. As a result, the station's operation was temporarily suspended, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

"A suspicious object was found at the "Lybidska" metro station. For safety reasons, the station is temporarily closed for entry and exit for passengers. Trains pass the "Lybidska" station without stopping," the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reported that an explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene. The resumption of the station's operation will be announced additionally.

Addition

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko announced the appointment of additional expert examinations in the case of the flooding of the capital's subway. This will allow obtaining new evidence and assessing the actions of officials that led to the emergency.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9