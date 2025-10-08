$41.320.03
Kyivan to face trial for dog's death: man threw a bolognese dog against the floor because it was barking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

A Kyiv resident will face trial for animal cruelty. A 33-year-old intoxicated man threw a Maltese Bolognese dog against the floor, resulting in the dog's death.

Kyivan to face trial for dog's death: man threw a bolognese dog against the floor because it was barking

A man who threw a Maltese Bolognese dog against the floor, causing its death, will be tried in Kyiv, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"An indictment has been sent to court against a Kyiv resident for animal cruelty," the statement reads.

It was established that the 33-year-old man, who lives with his mother and brother, while intoxicated at home, grabbed a Maltese Bolognese dog and threw it towards the corridor onto the floor. The accused, according to the report, "did not like that the dog named Kuzia started barking when he entered his mother's room." The dog died from its injuries. The incident occurred in September 2025.

The actions of the accused are classified under Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as cruel treatment of animals committed in an active manner.

Currently, the indictment against the Kyiv resident has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv