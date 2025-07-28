Kyiv under enemy attack: at least five people injured

On the night of Monday, July 28, the enemy attacked Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

Details

According to him, 5 people were injured as a result of the attack.

In the Darnytskyi district, as a result of the enemy attack, windows were preliminarily blown out in a residential high-rise building - Tkachenko wrote.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned that air defense was operating in the capital and urged citizens to stay in shelters.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 21, nine people were injured.

Made 17 water drops: aviation was involved in Kyiv to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack