Kyiv under enemy attack: at least five people injured
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 28, Kyiv was subjected to an enemy attack, as a result of which five people were injured. In the Darnytskyi district, windows were blown out in a residential high-rise building.
On the night of Monday, July 28, the enemy attacked Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.
Details
According to him, 5 people were injured as a result of the attack.
In the Darnytskyi district, as a result of the enemy attack, windows were preliminarily blown out in a residential high-rise building
Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned that air defense was operating in the capital and urged citizens to stay in shelters.
Recall
As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 21, nine people were injured.
