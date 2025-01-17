Kyiv teenager from the scandalous video is suspected of possession of weapons

Kyiv law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion of illegal possession of weapons to a minor who appeared in provocative videos. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

The Kyiv police served a notice of suspicion of illegal possession of weapons to a minor who appeared in provocative videos. The police initiated criminal proceedings and searched the homes of two minors, during which weapons and ammunition were found and seized from one of them - the police said.

According to the results of the examinations, the seized pistol belongs to firearms. Consequently, investigators of the Pechersk Police Department served the 17-year-old a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years in prison.

The other day, a videowas circulated in the capital's Telegram channels showing a group of minors blocking traffic in the city center and listening to Russian music. Police identified the people in the scandalous videos.

The Kyiv police conducted searches in the apartments of two minors who got into a scandal over their social media posts.

The scandalous videos of teenagers allegedly blocking a street in Kyiv and allegedly being escorted by police are staged. The boys themselves are not the majors they tried to appear to be, and one of the participants in the scandalous video was already prosecuted last year when he walked the streets of Kyiv and sang the Russian anthem.