Kyiv schools to go on spring break from March 23
Kyiv • UNN
Spring break in Kyiv schools will last from March 23 to March 29. During the break, knowledge clubs, compensatory classes, and educational events will be organized for schoolchildren.
This year, spring holidays in capital schools will last from March 23 to March 29, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.
The decision to keep the spring holidays is a coordinated position of the entire educational team of the city. When the educational process was resumed in February after forced holidays, this issue was discussed with the educational community of the capital, in particular with the Association of School Directors of Kyiv
During the holidays, the following will be organized for schoolchildren:
▫️ knowledge clubs;
▫️ compensatory classes;
▫️ informational, educational, and upbringing events.
Extracurricular education institutions will also be open.
The educational process after the holidays will continue in accordance with educational programs and taking into account the security situation, the Kyiv City State Administration summarized.
In Kyiv, schools and kindergartens are temporarily merged to preserve in-person learning13.02.26, 20:58 • 4202 views