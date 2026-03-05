$43.720.26
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Kyiv schools to go on spring break from March 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Spring break in Kyiv schools will last from March 23 to March 29. During the break, knowledge clubs, compensatory classes, and educational events will be organized for schoolchildren.

Kyiv schools to go on spring break from March 23

This year, spring holidays in capital schools will last from March 23 to March 29, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

The decision to keep the spring holidays is a coordinated position of the entire educational team of the city. When the educational process was resumed in February after forced holidays, this issue was discussed with the educational community of the capital, in particular with the Association of School Directors of Kyiv 

— said Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi. 

During the holidays, the following will be organized for schoolchildren:

▫️ knowledge clubs;

▫️ compensatory classes;

▫️ informational, educational, and upbringing events.

Extracurricular education institutions will also be open.

The educational process after the holidays will continue in accordance with educational programs and taking into account the security situation, the Kyiv City State Administration summarized.

In Kyiv, schools and kindergartens are temporarily merged to preserve in-person learning13.02.26, 20:58 • 4202 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivEducation
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration