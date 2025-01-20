Kyiv resumes heating after an accident and water supply after Russian attack

A section of a pipeline damaged during an enemy attack on January 18 was replaced in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, and heat supply was restored in Solomianskyi district after an accident on January 19, KCSA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"We have completed the repair of the water pipeline damaged during Saturday's rocket attack on Yuriy Illyenko Street in Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital," KCSA reports, citing data from Kyivvodokanal.

Reportedly, 9 meters of the pipeline have been replaced and the pit has been filled in. After that, asphalting and restoration of the site is expected to begin.

It is noted that water supply was resumed in the morning of January 19.

"Currently, traffic on Yuriy Illienko Street is partially restricted. Improvement works are underway there," KCSA said.

In addition, according to the KCSA, the heating network was damaged in the Solomyansky district of the capital on Metropolitan Vasyl Lypkivsky Street yesterday, January 19, and repairs have already been completed and heat supply to the buildings has been restored. It took Kyivteploenergo specialists about 12 hours to complete the repair, according to the report.

"As of the morning of January 20, heat supply was restored to all 452 buildings. The buildings of the Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery and Road Clinical Hospital No. 2, which received heat from mobile boilers, are connected to the heat supply as usual," KCSA said.

Building managers, as noted, "must ensure the circulation of coolant" to supply heating to apartments.