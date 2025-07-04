$41.720.09
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
10:29 AM
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Kyiv restricts truck movement due to heat: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 319 views

Starting July 4, Kyiv has imposed restrictions on truck movement due to the forecasted heat up to +32°C. The ban applies to vehicles weighing over 24 tons and with an axle load exceeding 7 tons when the air temperature is +28°C and above.

From July 4, restrictions on truck movement in Kyiv are being introduced due to the forecasted heat. Security measures are designed to reduce the negative impact of high temperatures on road surfaces, as reported by the Kyiv patrol police, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasts from "Ukrhydrometcenter", the air temperature in Kyiv is expected to rise to 30 - 32 ºC. This poses certain risks to the road surface, as high temperatures can lead to increased asphalt softness and deterioration of its condition.

The police noted that to preserve the road surface, trucks are prohibited from moving when air temperatures are +28 degrees Celsius or higher.

The ban applies to vehicles with an actual mass exceeding 24 tons and an axle load exceeding 7 tons.

Drivers can wait out the hot period at temporary parking areas in road right-of-ways and near road service facilities.

Residents of the capital and drivers are asked to adhere to the restrictions and carefully monitor changes in traffic modes. The Kyiv patrol police promised to announce the lifting of the restriction later on their Telegram channel.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

