Kyiv restricts truck movement due to heat: details

From July 4, restrictions on truck movement in Kyiv are being introduced due to the forecasted heat. Security measures are designed to reduce the negative impact of high temperatures on road surfaces, as reported by the Kyiv patrol police, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasts from "Ukrhydrometcenter", the air temperature in Kyiv is expected to rise to 30 - 32 ºC. This poses certain risks to the road surface, as high temperatures can lead to increased asphalt softness and deterioration of its condition.

The police noted that to preserve the road surface, trucks are prohibited from moving when air temperatures are +28 degrees Celsius or higher.

The ban applies to vehicles with an actual mass exceeding 24 tons and an axle load exceeding 7 tons.

Drivers can wait out the hot period at temporary parking areas in road right-of-ways and near road service facilities.

Residents of the capital and drivers are asked to adhere to the restrictions and carefully monitor changes in traffic modes. The Kyiv patrol police promised to announce the lifting of the restriction later on their Telegram channel.

