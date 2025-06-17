Kyiv residents were warned about possible dangerous finds with explosives after a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the capital
After the night attack in Kyiv and its surroundings, there is a threat of finding explosive objects. The KMVA urges not to approach them and immediately call 101 or 102 if detected.
After the night attack in Kyiv and its surroundings, explosive objects (VNP) may be present in and around the affected locations. It is better not to approach them or touch them with your hands. The Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) told how to act in case of detection of suspicious objects, reports UNN.
As specified in the KMVA, these may be fragments of downed enemy missiles and drones, remains of their warheads, and cluster elements.
In no case touch them or move suspicious objects. If detected, call 101 or 102 immediately. Mark the dangerous object, warn people nearby and move to a safe distance. Follow safety rules, because the life and health of you and others depends on it.
