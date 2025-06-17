Kyiv residents were warned about possible dangerous finds with explosives after a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the capital

$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50225 views
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110119 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107476 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161762 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147727 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150163 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126897 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106044 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178500 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83290 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualtiesJune 17, 05:19 AM • 85427 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 78475 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in NyvkyJune 17, 06:45 AM • 126993 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. 08:28 AM • 56386 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 27940 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 247985 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 273316 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 296612 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 367693 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 420709 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 81167 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 95968 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 157845 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117840 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78760 views
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Kyiv residents were warned about possible dangerous finds with explosives after a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

After the night attack in Kyiv and its surroundings, there is a threat of finding explosive objects. The KMVA urges not to approach them and immediately call 101 or 102 if detected.

Kyiv residents were warned about possible dangerous finds with explosives after a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the capital

After the night attack in Kyiv and its surroundings, explosive objects (VNP) may be present in and around the affected locations. It is better not to approach them or touch them with your hands. The Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) told how to act in case of detection of suspicious objects, reports UNN.

Details

As specified in the KMVA, these may be fragments of downed enemy missiles and drones, remains of their warheads, and cluster elements.

In no case touch them or move suspicious objects. If detected, call 101 or 102 immediately. Mark the dangerous object, warn people nearby and move to a safe distance. Follow safety rules, because the life and health of you and others depends on it.

- the message reads.

Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA17.06.25, 08:57 • 105775 views

Russian attack on Kyiv: Historical building of KPI damaged and train painted by famous artist vandalized 17.06.25, 14:00 • 5292 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarKyiv
Kyiv
