Kyiv residents warned of strong winds on October 24: speed to reach 20 m/s
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, on October 24, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected, and a Level I danger warning has been issued. Forecasters predict cloudy weather with no precipitation during the day, rain in the evening, with temperatures at night ranging from 8-10° and during the day from 13-15°.
Tomorrow, October 24, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyiv. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of danger level I, yellow, reports UNN.
Details
According to forecasters, it will be cloudy in the capital tomorrow, without precipitation, with rain in the evening. The wind will be southeast, 7-12 m/s. The temperature at night will be 8-10°, and during the day 13-15°.
Experts urge during strong winds:
- close windows tightly;
- remove items from balconies and loggias that may fall outside;
- if necessary, take shelter in the nearest building or natural shelter;
- stay away from billboards, power lines, large trees, and do not park cars near them.
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds23.10.25, 14:30 • 14078 views
If a tree falls or branches break, call the emergency dispatch service of "Kyivzelenbud": 0442724018.
Also, when falling trees and branches threaten life, contact rescuers at: 101 or 0444303713 (KARS phone).
If people are injured, immediately call 103.