Kyiv residents warned of strong winds on October 24: speed to reach 20 m/s

Tomorrow, October 24, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyiv. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of danger level I, yellow, reports UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, it will be cloudy in the capital tomorrow, without precipitation, with rain in the evening. The wind will be southeast, 7-12 m/s. The temperature at night will be 8-10°, and during the day 13-15°.

Experts urge during strong winds:

close windows tightly;

remove items from balconies and loggias that may fall outside;

if necessary, take shelter in the nearest building or natural shelter;

stay away from billboards, power lines, large trees, and do not park cars near them.

If a tree falls or branches break, call the emergency dispatch service of "Kyivzelenbud": 0442724018.

Also, when falling trees and branches threaten life, contact rescuers at: 101 or 0444303713 (KARS phone).

If people are injured, immediately call 103.