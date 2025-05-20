Kyiv residents have not paid more than UAH 7 billion for heating and hot water: what sanctions await debtors
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv residents' debt for heating and hot water has exceeded UAH 7 billion. Kyivteploenergo charges penalties, sues and can seize the property of debtors. Debt restructuring is a way out.
Tariffs for heat and hot water supply services remain unchanged for six years, but the population's debt to the capital's communal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo" is growing.
This was announced at a press briefing by the director of "Energosbut" SP of "Kyivteploenergo" CP Kostiantyn Lopatin, writes UNN.
The real cost of heat energy supply services exceeds the one applied to customers by 50%, under such conditions any business entity already has problems with ensuring activities. And if the fact of indebtedness is added, it cannot but be disturbing
The total debt of the population is more than 7 billion hryvnias, of which 4.1 billion hryvnias are for heating and 2.9 billion hryvnias are for hot water. More than 150,000 people, "top" offenders, owe more than 63% of this amount.
According to Lopatin, since the situation with debt remains difficult, the company has repeatedly appealed to users to settle debts, but this is ineffective.
From 2024, a penalty of 0.01% is charged for each day of delay to systemic debtors. As of today, more than 5,000 lawsuits are under consideration by Kyivteploenergo. Compulsory debt collection measures are applied to debtors who have not responded to the company's appeals, by applying to the court. The courts mostly satisfy the company's claims.
What happens if you do not pay utility bills:
- debt accumulation;
- summons to court;
- collection by court decision;
Collection can be either voluntary (then the debtor pays the debt, penalties and court costs - this is up to +15% of the total debt), or - in compulsory order (then the property, bank accounts are arrested and the overpayment is up to +25%).
Kyivteploenergo works with both state and private enforcement services. Inna Kuchuk, Head of the Legal Support Department of Sales of "Energosbut" SP of "Kyivteploenergo" CP, noted that the relevant measures are applied to residents who are on the territory of Ukraine, as well as to those who have left its borders and remain citizens of our country.
All sanctions are applied equally, including the seizure of accounts. According to her, usually after such a court decision, many people turn to Kyivteploenergo, but it is better to do it before the start of the court process. To avoid a lawsuit, you can restructure the debt.
To do this, you should:
- contact the municipal service center with an application (personal visit or online application);
- conclude an agreement (on convenient repayment terms);
- pay off the debt in stages (in this case, no additional interest is charged).
Documents required for debt restructuring (copies):
- passport (ID-card);
- taxpayer card (ITN);
- title document for the apartment;
- extract from the state register of real property rights.
The agreement can be concluded remotely or with an electronic signature.
Let us remind you
Last year, 3.1 million court cases were registered in Ukraine. Most cases concerned collection of debts for housing and communal services – 298 thousand.
Earlier, UNN wrote that the population's debt to Kyivteploenergo exceeded 7 billion hryvnias. 70% of the debt is accounted for by owners of luxury real estate and large apartments.