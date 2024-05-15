ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kyiv resident finds hand grenades in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

Kyiv

A resident of Kyiv found 3 hand grenades and ammunition for an assault rifle in a forest belt in Holosiivskyi district. The man called the police to the scene.

In the forest in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a passerby came across a suspicious package. It contained 3 hand grenades and ammunition for an assault rifle. The man called the police to the scene. This was reported by the Kyiv patrol police, UNN reports.

Today, the Holosiivskyi district police department received a call about suspicious objects. The applicant reported that while working in a forest area, he noticed a package with grenades,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that patrol officers quickly arrived at the scene, where they found 3 objects that looked like grenades and fuses for them, as well as suspected ammunition for an assault rifle.

The police cordoned off the dangerous findings and called in explosives experts and an investigative team to further clarify all the circumstances.

Friends, be vigilant! If you find suspicious items, do not touch them and call the appropriate authorities,

- the police reminded.

Recall

In Brovary near Kyiv, a man exploded a grenade, wounding police officer. Eyewitnesses say the man was allegedly running from the police.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

