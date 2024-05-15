Kyiv resident finds hand grenades in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

In the forest in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a passerby came across a suspicious package. It contained 3 hand grenades and ammunition for an assault rifle. The man called the police to the scene. This was reported by the Kyiv patrol police, UNN reports.

Today, the Holosiivskyi district police department received a call about suspicious objects. The applicant reported that while working in a forest area, he noticed a package with grenades, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that patrol officers quickly arrived at the scene, where they found 3 objects that looked like grenades and fuses for them, as well as suspected ammunition for an assault rifle.

The police cordoned off the dangerous findings and called in explosives experts and an investigative team to further clarify all the circumstances.

Friends, be vigilant! If you find suspicious items, do not touch them and call the appropriate authorities, - the police reminded.

Recall

